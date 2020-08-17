MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,578. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

