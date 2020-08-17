MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 346,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after acquiring an additional 261,621 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $157.81. 1,191,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.