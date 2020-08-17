Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

