Mchain (MAR) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $115,898.20 and $448.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002566 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002308 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000170 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 42,918,900 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.