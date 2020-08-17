MediShares 24 Hour Volume Hits $213,598.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. MediShares has a market cap of $5.09 million and $213,598.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00152834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.01851082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

