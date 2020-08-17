Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

