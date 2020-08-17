Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Sells $135,420.00 in Stock

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MELI traded up $33.43 on Monday, reaching $1,189.87. The stock had a trading volume of 428,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,605. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,270.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $770.73. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 37.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

