Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

