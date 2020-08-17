Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,087,479 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Merit Medical Systems worth $143,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $47.86. 24,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $1,061,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

