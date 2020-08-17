Metronome (MET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $627,573.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Metronome has a market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $627,573.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00009379 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00152695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.01849628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00193261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,258,612 coins and its circulating supply is 10,781,938 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

