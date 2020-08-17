Michael Sheresky Sells 216 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.21. 639,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

