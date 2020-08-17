Mithril (MITH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.77 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $3.77 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,297,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

