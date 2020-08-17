MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,076. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.08. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,564,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 457,592 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $2,613,000. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 537,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 15,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

