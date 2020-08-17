MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0066

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $3,524.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00022823 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004350 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003797 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 198,423,698 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

