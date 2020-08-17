Monetha (MTH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $920,497.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $920,497.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.67 or 0.05628260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00048180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

