Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.66. 536,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,911. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.95. Msci has a twelve month low of $210.34 and a twelve month high of $398.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.72.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

