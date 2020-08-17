Myriad Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $7,254.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,745,509,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

