Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0698 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $620,372.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00041511 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,626,227 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.