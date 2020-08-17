Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) SVP Wayne M. Bolio Sells 22,894 Shares

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $321,660.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NLS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 1,230,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $418.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nautilus by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

