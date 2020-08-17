New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.24 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

