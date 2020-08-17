New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 118,677 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,677 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of NextEra Energy worth $315,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.85. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

