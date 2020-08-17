New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326,790 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $222,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,288,706. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

