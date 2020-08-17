New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $250,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $303,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $4,164,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.26. 2,542,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,177. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

