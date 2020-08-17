New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $181.04 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,365,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860,407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of Charles Schwab worth $181,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,728. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

