New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $196.71 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $196,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 74.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 242.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,710,000 after purchasing an additional 290,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.37. 1,966,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,202. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total transaction of $689,672.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,911 shares of company stock valued at $41,654,383. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

