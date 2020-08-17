New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $176,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,034,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in AON by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $247.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

