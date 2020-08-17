New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 175,087 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nike were worth $295,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Nike stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.