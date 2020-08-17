New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 287,084 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 287,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Medtronic worth $314,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. 3,689,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,878. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

