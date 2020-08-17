New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 316,970 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,130,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $301,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,620 shares of company stock worth $10,705,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.62. 5,957,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,994,255. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -634.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.