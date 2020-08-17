New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,559 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,559 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,239,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,517.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,489.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

