New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 70,724 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,542,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,724 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $749,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UNH stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $320.51. 2,767,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,912. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

