Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $14.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $15.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,953 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,260,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,416,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 223,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,736. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

