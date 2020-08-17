NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day moving average is $250.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

