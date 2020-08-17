NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 635,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,822,000 after purchasing an additional 275,437 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $280.50. 1,199,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.85. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

