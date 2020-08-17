Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a total market cap of $38.09 million and $2.07 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,271.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.36 or 0.03555913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.02608020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00552789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00769157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00702353 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00017004 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,207,001,268 coins and its circulating supply is 6,381,001,268 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

