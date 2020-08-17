Nir Gabay Sells 6,005,000 Shares of Elsight (ASX:ELS) Stock

Elsight (ASX:ELS) insider Nir Gabay sold 6,005,000 shares of Elsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$2,504,085.00 ($1,788,632.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Elsight Company Profile

Elsight Limited develops and commercializes multichannel high-band-width-mobile-secured-datalink technology worldwide. The company offers Halo, a communication platform; and Multichannel, a platform through its high bandwidth adaptive data transmission channel communicates live data, video and audio, in real-time, anytime, anywhere by bonding multiple 3G/4G network, Wi-Fi, and/or satellite services.

