Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises 4.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $178,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after purchasing an additional 653,203 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

