Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $265,775,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,527,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $413.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.