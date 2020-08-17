Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 38,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 501,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 292,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. 22,297,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

