Novare Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. 31,218,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

