Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

