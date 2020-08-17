Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.12. The stock had a trading volume of 734,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,679. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average is $245.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.