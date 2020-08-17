Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after buying an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,333,000 after buying an additional 464,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UNH traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.75. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

