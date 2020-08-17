Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after acquiring an additional 182,048 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $90.35. 6,328,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

