Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.17. 1,099,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.29. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

