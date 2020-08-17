Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

