Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $4,050,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $107,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,014. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

