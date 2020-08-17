Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,205 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.99. 2,739,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

