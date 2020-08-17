Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

