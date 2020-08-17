Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. 2,062,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $139.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

